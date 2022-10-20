Frank Raymond and Georgia on the Mind Masters of Genocide

All over the world, people scratch their heads and wonder why the white peoples of the West are surrendering their lands, submitting to colonization. Native Indians are aghast that the whites are surrendering the land they conquered, without a fight. They, the Native Indians put up a good fight, even with the inadequate weapons at their disposal. The hard fact is that this is a new form of warfare.

The enemies of the whites, and in particular the Mind Masters, are not attacking with guns and tanks. They are disabling the essential brain centers of the brains of the white peoples, scrambling their minds, paralyzing their will to resist, training them to beg for their dispossession and genocide. To do this, they have subtle means and crude means. On the 23rd August 2017, on KSCO Radio, Santa Cruz, CA, Georgia interviews Frank Raymond to discuss the crude means utilized by the Mind Masters of Hollywood and Madison Avenue.

Frank Raymond goes into this topic in depth in his book, "Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells," the politically incorrect thriller of the century. The paperback is superior to the e-book, and recommended. Find the book at:

