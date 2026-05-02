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NOPD Sergeant Worked 444 Days With ONLY 2 Days Off? - Thin Blue Lies
America at War
America at War
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What do you really expect from the Criminals who call themselves "government?" These are people who force you to work to pay them 35% plus "tax" everything you have left after being robbed... At the barrel of a gun!


Let there be no doubt, #Police exist to keep the #Slaves compliant!

If you don't pay up, an IRS Agent, likely with a police escort, will show up to your home and either CAGE YOU or KILL YOU! One or the other!


Because "Government" is nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime!


original video:

NOPD Sergeant Worked 444 Days With ONLY 2 Days Off?

https://youtu.be/3Ed7RnTrWFQ


Thin Blue Lies Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@thinblueliesmedia/videos

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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