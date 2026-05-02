NOPD Sergeant Worked 444 Days With ONLY 2 Days Off? - Thin Blue Lies

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What do you really expect from the Criminals who call themselves "government?" These are people who force you to work to pay them 35% plus "tax" everything you have left after being robbed... At the barrel of a gun!
Let there be no doubt, #Police exist to keep the #Slaves compliant!
If you don't pay up, an IRS Agent, likely with a police escort, will show up to your home and either CAGE YOU or KILL YOU! One or the other!
Because "Government" is nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime!
original video:
NOPD Sergeant Worked 444 Days With ONLY 2 Days Off?
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