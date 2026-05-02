NOPD Sergeant Worked 444 Days With ONLY 2 Days Off? - Thin Blue Lies

What do you really expect from the Criminals who call themselves "government?" These are people who force you to work to pay them 35% plus "tax" everything you have left after being robbed... At the barrel of a gun!





Let there be no doubt, #Police exist to keep the #Slaves compliant!

If you don't pay up, an IRS Agent, likely with a police escort, will show up to your home and either CAGE YOU or KILL YOU! One or the other!





Because "Government" is nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime!





original video:

NOPD Sergeant Worked 444 Days With ONLY 2 Days Off?

https://youtu.be/3Ed7RnTrWFQ





Thin Blue Lies Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@thinblueliesmedia/videos