LIES RECALLED PCR AND NOVAVAX DANGERS 4-21-23

Dr. Jane Ruby





Apr 23, 2023





In this episode of Dr. Jane Ruby STAT! People learn to stop testing with the fake PCR, recalled by the CDC in 2021 yet still the worlds gold standard for Covid fearporn and the dangers of Novavax, an mRNA-based spike proteins toxic bioweapon shot made with the genes of moths!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jxspi-lies-recalled-pcr-and-novavax-dangers.html