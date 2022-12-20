Old Christmas Songs Playlist (The Very Best Christmas Oldies Music)

Our old Christmas songs playlist with the best Christmas oldies music on this classic Christmas songs mix. You can enjoy more of the best oldies Christmas music here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg0gi... Tracks found in this Old Christmas Songs Playlist include: 0:00 Frosty the Snowman (1950) 2:30 The Jolly Old Man In The Bright Red Suit (1949) 4:50 Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town (1949) 7:25 Christmas Candy (1950) 10:14 Winter Wonderland (1947) 12:22 Blue Christmas (1949) 15:24 The Christmas Song (1947) 18:11 A Marshmallow World (1950) 20:54 Jingle Bells (1963) 23:09 Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (1962) 24:56 Santa Claus For President (1947) 27:23 Snowy White Snow & Jingle Bells (1950) 29:37 The Mistletoe Kiss (1949) 31:35 What Am I Gonna Do This Christmas? (1950) 34:16 Merry Christmas Waltz (1949) 36:38 On This Christmas Eve (1949) 39:40 Little Jack Frost Get Lost (1949) 42:28 Jolly Old Saint Nicholas (1949) 45:19 Jingle Bells (1939) 47:57 The Sleigh (1950) 50:22 Winter Wonderland (1949) 53:53 All Around The Christmas Tree (1940) 55:46 Christmas Roses (1952) 58:10 The Angels Sang (1960) 1:00:19 Silent Night, Holy Night (1953) 1:02:58 What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? (1947) 1:06:03 Sleigh Ride (1950) 1:08:42 Blue Christmas (1948) 1:11:24 Auld Lang Syne (1946) 1:14:35 Silent Night (1940) 1:17:47 A Marshmallow World (1950) 1:20:36 White Christmas (1942) 1:22:19 Under The Mistletoe (1941) 1:24:18 Jingle Bells (1934) 1:26:31 Christmas In Killarney (1950) 1:28:54 Don't Wait 'Til The Night Before Christmas (1938) 1:30:38 Jingle Bells (1948) 1:33:22 'Twas The Night Before Christmas (1951) 1:40:49 An Old Christmas Card (1949) 1:43:57 Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1938) 1:46:46 White Christmas (1950) 1:49:58 I Want You For Christmas (1937) 1:52:43 He'll Be Coming Down The Chimney (1951) 1:55:20 Jing-A-Ling Jing-A-Ling (1950) 1:58:21 'Twas The Night Before Christmas (1950) To enjoy other classic Christmas music playlists, please listen to the other Christmas mix uploads on our channel or your favorite online music platforms: 🎅 The Very Best Christmas Oldies - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... 🤶 The Greatest Christmas Classics - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Thank you for enjoying our playlist of old Christmas songs with the best Christmas oldies music, classic Christmas songs and classic Christmas music.

