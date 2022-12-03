Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 7 - Water [2] Allergies And Inflammation

In this episode Barbara, which continues to look at water treatments, we also cover a variety of other topics. She starts with a treatment for prolapse, continues with fever and the work that our white blood cells are doing in our body and how this work can be supported (e.g. by hydro therapy). Barbara then moves on to talk about allergies. She mentions five main allergens - among them wheat. She explains why this food, that God made, has become a potential danger to us. Ice as treatment for inflammations is also covered.
