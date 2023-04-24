https://gettr.com/post/p2f84k37442

4月19日，独立媒体 The Steve Hook Show采访 Ava @S7Gril

Steve让Ava给观众介绍到底郭文贵是谁？Ava给观众们做了简短的介绍，关于郭文贵先生的家庭背景和8964的经历。 Ava继续讲述郭文贵先生在狱中的经历和所遭受的精神和肉体的折磨的细节。

April 19th， Ava @S7Gril interviewed by independent media The Steve Hook Show，

Steve asked Ava to introduce him to the audience who Miles Guo is. Ava briefly introduced the audience to Miles Guo's family background and his experience during Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4th, 1989. Ava continued to tell the details of Miles Guo's experience in prison and the mental and physical torture he suffered.

