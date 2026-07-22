Energy Scarcity and the Battle for Control, an interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
What happens when millions of barrels of oil disappear from global markets? This conversation explores how energy shortages could trigger economic shocks, supply chain disruptions, and food insecurity worldwide. The battle for energy may determine the future of nations.
#EnergyCrisis #OilMarkets #GlobalEconomy #SupplyChain #WorldEvents #Preparedness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
6:08End Screen