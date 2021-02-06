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GameStop Securities Fraud and SLV SQUEEZE | BTC War & Possessing Crypto | Year ONE System Collapse
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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52 views • February 06, 2021
#GameSTONK​ #SpaceAliensOrBust2021​#SLVSqueeze​ #BitcoinReset​ #VCipher​

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Resources -

Skullcap SaVant Winter Solstice Presentation (BitChute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/2oe8ug1kg8X5/

Atlantic 'Diamond Invention' Article: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1982/02/have-you-ever-tried-to-sell-a-diamond/304575/

GoldMoney.com Economic Outlook 2021 Article: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/economic-and-monetary-outlook-for-2021

Forbes Wall St Bets Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2021/01/28/founder-of-wallstreetbets-discusses-why-the-group-unleashed-chaos-on-gamestop-and-why-hes-really-exiled-from-reddit/?sh=58a7b6a4211c

Zero Hedge Articles mentioned: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dave-portnoy-loses-700k-ish-after-selling-meme-stocks | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/7087-billion-reasons-why-exchanges-betrayed-retail-customers | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/caveat-emptor-are-you-wsb-useful-idiot

Joseph Farrell Robinhood Analysis: https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/02/of-reddit-robin-hood-and-gamestop/

SEC Statement on GME/AMC etc Market Manipulation: https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/joint-statement-market-volatility-2021-01-29

SEC Investopedia page: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/sec.asp

Howey Coins fraud example: https://www.howeycoins.com/index.html

DTCC / CEDE & Co. at heart of FRAUD Piece: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/02/these-are-the-shadowy-financial-institutions-that-pressured-robinhood-to-restrict-trading-in-certain-stocks.html?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=OneUpApp

Caitlin Long Fraudulent Markets Presentation: https://youtu.be/9PAINpC9FVc

Mike Maloney Videos: https://youtu.be/u-i1nbpLfZY | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq0L5LOqLAU | https://youtu.be/ID8S-7LB2pM

Visual Capitalist 2020 World Markets Infographic: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/all-of-the-worlds-money-and-markets-in-one-visualization-2020/

Convoy Economy Markets and Money Report: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/two-words-that-define-the-relentless-bull-market-as-a-reckoning-takes-shape-11608048206
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btcmarket manipulationbitcoin resetyear one collapsegamestonk crisis
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