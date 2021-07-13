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Harvard Bets Against America
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60 views • July 13, 2021
After the Global Central Bankers created "Catastrophe Bonds" in 2017, they invented a permutation known as the "Pandemic Bond" the next year. Investors could bet against a calamity and receive a robust 8% return. This is textbook disaster capitalism, whereby certain powerful interests benefit from bad things happening. Harvard was one of the institutions that started to profiteer off of America's hardship. The worse the country does, the more money Harvard rakes in. Is it wise for us as a society to allow powerful people to prosper at the expense of the country? What if they're complicit in rigging disasters?
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