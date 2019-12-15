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Smoke - Such a Trip (produced by Case-G Music)
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10 views • December 15, 2019
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Lyrics:
Life is such a trip, like DMT in the brain,
if you've got a couple minutes, then just chill I'll explain
the way psychedelics are linked to thoughts of mortality
reality, nature, relationships and morality
casually your ego becomes just another casualty
the soul is the center of your consciousness actually
happily I use the skills that I was blessed with for free
sharing the truth is an obligation, well at least it is for me
I've believed so many lies by never questioning others
so I strive to save my brothers with the truth I've discovered
the disassociation that psychedelics can bring
the truth that you don't need to fear a damn thing
not death, not god, not the government or church
ain't no judgment waitin' for you if you're bein' a jerk
you learn to accept the things that're beyond your control
and how to be grateful with the whole of your soul
DMT is produced in you at birth and your death
and every single night while you dream as you rest
trippin' isn't the only way for you to gain depth
but it can help you to acknowledge what little time you have left
instead of livin' to work, enjoy the gift of existence
and the value of a life beyond the one that you're livin'
sittin' by myself writing rhymes and smokin' weed
everyone wants a leader when really they themselves should lead
read as much as you can all it costs is your time
and empowers the greatest weapon of all time, your mind
the signs of creation can be found all around us
the scales can be removed from your eyes if you'd allow it
your perspective doesn't need to be mine to be valid
as with all things in nature, difference creates balance
it's only a matter of time before my words are washed away
we aren't too different from a fly that lives only for a day
we stray from the truth and think we're separate from nature
like it's here for our consumption or that we're it's savior
but we're just as much a part of it as anything else
before you change the world you gotta change yourself
for the better, whether its in your mind or your body
rather than bein' afraid of some fuckin' Illuminati
I remember bein' a Christian conspiracy activist
but nowadays when I see that bullshit I'm not havin' it
millionaires peddlin' lies to keep you payin' 'em tithes
and mixin' Zionist propaganda in to weaken your mind
Alex Jones, Steve Quayle, guys like L.A. Marzulli
twistin' information, like it's some sort of duty
truly we are only free when we're sitting in silence
lettin' go of all the worldly things that try to define it
truly we are only free when we're sitting in silence
and sometimes it just take a little trip to remind us. Peace.
Here's a single from the upcoming double album Revolution, I hope you enjoy it.
Thanks to Case-G Music for a great beat: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj_Z...
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
Lyrics:
Life is such a trip, like DMT in the brain,
if you've got a couple minutes, then just chill I'll explain
the way psychedelics are linked to thoughts of mortality
reality, nature, relationships and morality
casually your ego becomes just another casualty
the soul is the center of your consciousness actually
happily I use the skills that I was blessed with for free
sharing the truth is an obligation, well at least it is for me
I've believed so many lies by never questioning others
so I strive to save my brothers with the truth I've discovered
the disassociation that psychedelics can bring
the truth that you don't need to fear a damn thing
not death, not god, not the government or church
ain't no judgment waitin' for you if you're bein' a jerk
you learn to accept the things that're beyond your control
and how to be grateful with the whole of your soul
DMT is produced in you at birth and your death
and every single night while you dream as you rest
trippin' isn't the only way for you to gain depth
but it can help you to acknowledge what little time you have left
instead of livin' to work, enjoy the gift of existence
and the value of a life beyond the one that you're livin'
sittin' by myself writing rhymes and smokin' weed
everyone wants a leader when really they themselves should lead
read as much as you can all it costs is your time
and empowers the greatest weapon of all time, your mind
the signs of creation can be found all around us
the scales can be removed from your eyes if you'd allow it
your perspective doesn't need to be mine to be valid
as with all things in nature, difference creates balance
it's only a matter of time before my words are washed away
we aren't too different from a fly that lives only for a day
we stray from the truth and think we're separate from nature
like it's here for our consumption or that we're it's savior
but we're just as much a part of it as anything else
before you change the world you gotta change yourself
for the better, whether its in your mind or your body
rather than bein' afraid of some fuckin' Illuminati
I remember bein' a Christian conspiracy activist
but nowadays when I see that bullshit I'm not havin' it
millionaires peddlin' lies to keep you payin' 'em tithes
and mixin' Zionist propaganda in to weaken your mind
Alex Jones, Steve Quayle, guys like L.A. Marzulli
twistin' information, like it's some sort of duty
truly we are only free when we're sitting in silence
lettin' go of all the worldly things that try to define it
truly we are only free when we're sitting in silence
and sometimes it just take a little trip to remind us. Peace.
Here's a single from the upcoming double album Revolution, I hope you enjoy it.
Thanks to Case-G Music for a great beat: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj_Z...
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
Keywords
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