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What exactly IS the "Body of Christ"?
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12 views • January 14, 2020
I've put MONTHS into trying to make sense of these verses. If I were to add anything to this video, I'd focus on "BODY" and it's meaning as a collection of individual things. For example, a "body of evidence" is a collection of things... a "body of opinion" consists of multiple similar opinions. You get the idea. This is the Programmer mentality in action, as opposed to those you're used to hearing from!!
Ensure you've seen the "BV" about the "GGs" to give you context!
Link to Matthew 5 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+5&version=DRA
The Hidden Manna of The Sermon on the Mount
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs149XSOpR0
Ensure you've seen the "BV" about the "GGs" to give you context!
Link to Matthew 5 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+5&version=DRA
The Hidden Manna of The Sermon on the Mount
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs149XSOpR0
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