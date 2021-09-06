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AxeTruth - 09/04 SNL Chopping Block – We are reaching the precipice.
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40 views • September 06, 2021
We are reaching the precipice with the as the false narratives that are being sold to the masses on this Scamdemic , debacle in Afghanistan, and now Marine has resign to blow the lid of this corrupt system and these wars in the middle east.
1. prayers out to all the victims of massive flooding from Hurricane Ida which devastated millions of Americans from NOLA & Gulf Coast, NY, NJ , and Boston
2.Pack stadium at college football NC vs Virginia Tech & 80,000 people in a packed stadium at the Penn State vs Wisconsin game. Nobody wearing masks... This reality shatters the fake realities of more lock downs because of some mysterious deadly virus that nobodys dying from .
3. George Floyd False Flag - Derrick Chauvin says theres something coming out that will be of interest to the Floyd Family
4. Georgia mom describes 13-year-old who died from COVID as an 'amazing kiddo who was 500lbs and the news claimed he had no health issues .... he was morbidly obese
5. Painter uploads a video to the Mascateers showing how useless this Mask is , he quoted "yall get that shit off your face start living your life stop listening to this BULLSHIT"
6.Australian mainstream media journalist and her MASKLESS camera man exposed and owned by a trucker
7. New England Patriots trainer Bill Belichick says vaccine don't solve any problem
8. Mayor of Honolulu imposes technocratic authoritarianism on his people.
9. Marine officer Stuart Scheller has been relieved from duty for this video & response video YOUR MOVE
10. Story of Ivermectin and the financial collusion to push remdesivir which is a very expensive drug that does NOTHING against Covid19
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. prayers out to all the victims of massive flooding from Hurricane Ida which devastated millions of Americans from NOLA & Gulf Coast, NY, NJ , and Boston
2.Pack stadium at college football NC vs Virginia Tech & 80,000 people in a packed stadium at the Penn State vs Wisconsin game. Nobody wearing masks... This reality shatters the fake realities of more lock downs because of some mysterious deadly virus that nobodys dying from .
3. George Floyd False Flag - Derrick Chauvin says theres something coming out that will be of interest to the Floyd Family
4. Georgia mom describes 13-year-old who died from COVID as an 'amazing kiddo who was 500lbs and the news claimed he had no health issues .... he was morbidly obese
5. Painter uploads a video to the Mascateers showing how useless this Mask is , he quoted "yall get that shit off your face start living your life stop listening to this BULLSHIT"
6.Australian mainstream media journalist and her MASKLESS camera man exposed and owned by a trucker
7. New England Patriots trainer Bill Belichick says vaccine don't solve any problem
8. Mayor of Honolulu imposes technocratic authoritarianism on his people.
9. Marine officer Stuart Scheller has been relieved from duty for this video & response video YOUR MOVE
10. Story of Ivermectin and the financial collusion to push remdesivir which is a very expensive drug that does NOTHING against Covid19
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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