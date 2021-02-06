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Shepherd's Chapel Bible Study – Christ is our Passover + Communion #779
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22 views • February 06, 2021
Hear of his promise to us that he will never leave nor forsake us and he is our Passover and in remembrance of that fact we will partake in communion.
For Students of the Chapel who love learning the Word of the Bible, chapter by chapter and verse by verse.
To receive Shepherds Chapel's FREE "Mark of the Beast" CD and a monthly newsletter, just visit https://shepherdschapel.com/free-intro to sign up. Its 100% FREE.
For Students of the Chapel who love learning the Word of the Bible, chapter by chapter and verse by verse.
To receive Shepherds Chapel's FREE "Mark of the Beast" CD and a monthly newsletter, just visit https://shepherdschapel.com/free-intro to sign up. Its 100% FREE.
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