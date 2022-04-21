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The Bride and the King (Psalm 45)
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11 views • April 21, 2022
More on the Bride! (It keeps getting better and better!)
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12pDV08cHlpL2BUV9vGP8_xW7lOcutRyS/view?usp=sharing
Jesus, the Warrior King in Revelation (video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMgfVkL-ZMo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK&index=6&t=1s
Link to Part One of Revelation Chapter by Chapter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Is the Rapture of the Bride even Biblical? https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12pDV08cHlpL2BUV9vGP8_xW7lOcutRyS/view?usp=sharing
Jesus, the Warrior King in Revelation (video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMgfVkL-ZMo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK&index=6&t=1s
Link to Part One of Revelation Chapter by Chapter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Is the Rapture of the Bride even Biblical? https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY
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