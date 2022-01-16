There were demonized people in the days of Jesus and the same evil spirits are still around today even though the people they abused are long gone. Demons simply move with each generation and this was a priority for Jesus when He was on the earth.

His agenda consisted of three simple points: casting out demons, healing the sick and preaching the Gospel. Pastor John shows how Jesus operated and what He taught the disciples. You and I are still part of the program given to the apostolic church some 2,000 years ago and this same great teaching can greatly affect the world today.



Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1243.pdf



RLJ-1243 -- JUNE 20, 2010

Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 4B: Setting the Captives Free

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