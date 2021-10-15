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Structure of the States of America
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23 views • October 15, 2021
On August 21st, 2021, unbeknownst to me while I was recording my “Mexican Standoff ANNOUNCEMENT,” Anna Von Reitz posted an historic article
http://annavonreitz.com/structureofthestatesofamerica.pdf
spelling out the early additions which were made to this Nation. Now you know your important and crucial history which had been lost, so now you can pick up where it left off as it was de-railed leading to the present “Train wreck!” –including Afghanistan.
There are people waiting to assist you in recording your NOTICE of Revocation [of 14th Amendment Citizenship] and re-establishment of your various State Assemblies @: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
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In 1998 I had done the 'Revoke my 14th Amendment Citizenship,' (long before I heard of Anna) so when I got arrested for no driver's license etc. etc. and sat in jail for a week before court... while I filed my Revocation with that Court and won as the Judge ruled I had not signed over my Power-of-Attorney to the said entity (State of Colorado). It was on their record for 7 years, but last I checked they had "expired" my record so the World can not see it. This is why you must record your paper work with your local County Assembly... so the Empire/corporation does not destroy your paperwork that you are not a party to their contract/Mark-of-the-BEAST. I still also make a Record of this at the local [privately owned by The Elite] County of Pinal; State of Arizona... they are still harassing me re: "solicitations" for Code compliance... stay tuned to see if Anna's stuff helps me over the next weeks! ("They" are also only solicitating for The JAB; for now! --So we need to get organized fast.)
http://annavonreitz.com/structureofthestatesofamerica.pdf
spelling out the early additions which were made to this Nation. Now you know your important and crucial history which had been lost, so now you can pick up where it left off as it was de-railed leading to the present “Train wreck!” –including Afghanistan.
There are people waiting to assist you in recording your NOTICE of Revocation [of 14th Amendment Citizenship] and re-establishment of your various State Assemblies @: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
-----------------
In 1998 I had done the 'Revoke my 14th Amendment Citizenship,' (long before I heard of Anna) so when I got arrested for no driver's license etc. etc. and sat in jail for a week before court... while I filed my Revocation with that Court and won as the Judge ruled I had not signed over my Power-of-Attorney to the said entity (State of Colorado). It was on their record for 7 years, but last I checked they had "expired" my record so the World can not see it. This is why you must record your paper work with your local County Assembly... so the Empire/corporation does not destroy your paperwork that you are not a party to their contract/Mark-of-the-BEAST. I still also make a Record of this at the local [privately owned by The Elite] County of Pinal; State of Arizona... they are still harassing me re: "solicitations" for Code compliance... stay tuned to see if Anna's stuff helps me over the next weeks! ("They" are also only solicitating for The JAB; for now! --So we need to get organized fast.)
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