The Impact of the End of the EU-China Agreement’s on the CCP

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In the June 9, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo talked about the huge impact of the end of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment on the CCP because the EU-China Agreement was the last hope for the CCP as a counterbalance to the United States. He said the end of this agreement showed that the European people had waked up.