4/23/2023

1 Corinthians 15:22-28 AI And The Bible

Intro: Artificial Intelligence is here to stay. It is here to STRAY us from God and faith in Him. We call it AI. In the Bible Ai (AYE) was a city in Canaan. The promised land. Joshua was the leader of God’s people. They were in the midst of destroying the former occupiers of the land of Israel. 31 kings would be rooted out of God’s land. The people of Ai (AYE) were most likely evil Rephaim creatures with DNA left over from the Genesis six creatures before the flood. Their king was a powerful king. Joshua tricked the king into coming out of Ai (AYE) by using his arrogance against him and Israel defeated Ai (AYE) in combat. Now I think it is very strange today that when we talk about Artificial Intelligence and we call it AI and that Ai (AYE) was a place in the midst of God’s Holy Land. A hybrid…. of human and Demonic DNA that God’s people had to contend with.