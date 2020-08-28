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Has the Lozenge arrived that boosts immunity needed in the COVID world but also offsets the hunger exacerbated by the global COVID recession?
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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20 views • August 28, 2020
Of the many lessons from the COVID hysteria, one near-criminal dynamic that continues today has entailed the government’s suppression of treatments that threaten the profits of the pharmaceutical industry. Indeed, hardly any media story stresses the importance of strengthening one’s immunity to avoid viral harm and the resulting benefits and protection. Another problem from the COVID hysteria has stemmed from worldwide government lockdowns that have sabotaged families’ livelihoods - exacerbating economic despair and world hunger.

Combining his degree in naturopathy and biophysics, and driven by the ability to formulate a solution that provides the nutrients required to sustain life, and the invention of proprietary technology that extends shelf life and synergizes absorption of nutrients by the body, Nutrution Labs is committed to providing Life-Sustaining Chews to needy individuals, world-wide, who lack sufficient food and nutrients.
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immunitypharmacovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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