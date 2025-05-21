BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Jones Full Show 5/21/25 Trump Goes Head-On Against Anti-White South African
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1153 followers
114 views • 19 hours ago

Trump Goes Head-On Against Anti-White South African President Cyril Ramaphosa On White Farmers Being Killed, Having Their Land Stolen, & Fleeing The Country In Explosive White House Meeting!. We’ve Had Tremendous Complaints About Africa… People Say There’s A Lot Of Bad Things Going On In Africa, And That’s What We’re Going To Be Discussing Today” Trump Demands Explanation On Racially Motivated Mass Murder Campaign In South Africa "You Have Thousands Of People Trying To Come To Our Country Because They Feel They're Going To Be KILLED & Their Land Is Going To Be Confiscated & You Do Have Laws That Were Passed That Give You The Right To Confiscate Land”

