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Ukraine Russia don't kill and die for Poopish villains - serve Christ and reject dead Idols and Images! (Song)
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
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11 views • July 18, 2023

Reject the vanity of Romanism and its idols and images and utter depravity - come to Christ and Christ only and trash your idols and images and reject the Roman Whore houses and disgusting graveyards of Roman Catholicism and Orthodoxy where the dead walks around worshipping the Devil in the name of Christ.
They want you dead for insane vanity, sending you to butcher each other for what?
Serve Christ with the Sword of the Mouth and not the Sword of the Hand - Lay down your life for the Truth and proclaim it to the end, and do not buy into the insanity of the world. You are all made in the image of Jayshua who all things was created through, the Living Word of Jehovah!
The Roman Poop and Unholy Stinker is Antichrist 666, stand up together against the bloodbath of the Ratican, their lies and deceptions of the Devil and stand up for the Living Truth of Christ!
Who shall fight and promote the Jesuitical conflicts to promote the Power of the Horn if you lay down your arms gathering in Christ truth by his word and come to be disciples of he who had no sin, to follow in words of wisdom and gathering around his Holy Law for instruction.
The world of the Devil want a ocean of blood, stop taking part in it and turn to Christ who you should rather serve in this world of Darkness.

In Christ - Darkijah

Wake up: https://JesusGod-Pope666.Info/flyer/truth01.pdf

Keywords
russiapeaceukrainepopeantichriststop
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