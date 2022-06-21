Recently, Abnormal Phenomena Have Appeared in Chenzhou City, Hunan Province

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https://gnews.org/post/p9bw9482
06/20/2022 Spotlight on China: Recently, abnormal phenomena such as fish leaping out of the water, toads climbing mountains, and snails crawling all over the road, have appeared in Chenzhou city, Hunan province.Netizens predict these are signs of catastrophic natural disasters, such as earthquakes or cataclysms