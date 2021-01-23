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The viking guy from DC Capitol with American face paint tells ALL...use discernment!!!
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62 views • January 23, 2021
We all remember the guy dressed as a viking with face paint from the DC Capitol on Jan 6th, WELL HE TELLS ALL IN THIS VIDEO!!! DEFINITELY WORTH THE WATCH
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