50+ days Factorio play time [part 1]
factorio.com

PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1 RESEARCHES:

14:55 - Crude fuels

16:46 - Crude firearms

19:54 - Steel processing

21:17 - Crude ore processing

22:35 - Basic earthen materials

24:19 - Steam-driven machines

26:42 - Crude glass

28:20 - Soldering

29:58 - Electricity

32:24 - Crude miniloader

33:29 - Automation science pack

35:09 - Steel axe

36:21 - Wooden floorboard

37:02 - Composting

38:20 - Basic wall

38:51 - Crude circuit

40:24 - Basic repair

41:04 - Improved iron refining

41:51 - Blast furnace

43:05 - Logistics

44:19 - Electric machines

45:29 - Automation

49:06 - Cooking

50:56 - Corn cultivation

52:28 - Fishing

53:52 - Fluid handling

55:37 - Sulfur chemistry

57:31 - Standard ore processing

58:46 - Standard tin and lead refining

59:48 - Electrical arc

1:01:17 - Potato cultivation

1:02:55 - Logistic science pack

1:07:32 - Gun turret

1:08:20 - Large Containers

1:09:14 - Steel parts

1:10:31 - Landfill

1:12:00 - Oil processing

1:13:53 - Flammables

1:15:01 - High performance engine

1:15:45 - Cars

1:17:08 - Military

1:20:38 - Standard Barbed Spike

1:21:30 - More Energy 1

1:22:11 - Energy usage efficiency 1

1:23:21 - Trees growing 1

1:24:58 - Rapeseed cultivation

1:26:06 - Soy cultivation

1:27:00 - Fish breeding

1:28:36 - Military 2

1:30:31 - Mining productivity 1

Keywords
foodindustryxanderrealisticmodsrealismimmersionfactorioimmersivespagetti

