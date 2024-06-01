What Happened To The Church?_3: The Original Revelations_Part 1

Emphasis on 14 revelations given by Joseph Smith with the aid of a divine instrument. These revelation in their original format were recorded in the Book Of Commandments. Other dubious and spurious revelations were recorded by Joseph Smith in the same book.
Chapters 2 through 15 of the Book of Commandments are those that were given as mentioned above. Chapters 1 and 16 to the end are deemed unreliable.
The pamphlet referenced in this video written by David Whitmer is available by using this link: https://www.loc.gov/item/38029583/
The Book of Commandments published by Joseph Smith is available by following this link:
https://archive.org/details/1833BookOfCommandments/mode/2up
Honorable Mentioned Book of Mormon Resources:
http://www.restoredgospel.com/Scriptures1/Main_study.php
https://www.youtube.com/@restoredgospelpodcast/videos
