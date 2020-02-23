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Angel of the Abyss Crossing the Finish Line !!! WOW!! Couldn't Even Think This Up (((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck)))
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60 views • February 23, 2020
(((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck)))
1Peter 2:11 Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts, which war against the soul;
Psalms 85:11 Truth shall spring out of the earth; and righteousness shall look down from heaven.
Jonathan Kleck's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3NFHqD3AAU90eqhI5XvOFA
Revelation 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
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We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
1Peter 2:11 Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts, which war against the soul;
Psalms 85:11 Truth shall spring out of the earth; and righteousness shall look down from heaven.
Jonathan Kleck's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3NFHqD3AAU90eqhI5XvOFA
Revelation 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
DISCLAIMER:
I do not own anything in the video, including the audio and picture.
This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.
We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
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