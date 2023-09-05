Things to Come

June 27th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle preaches from Isaiah 60 and gives a summarization of the end times through the seals of Revelation 6. Would you prefer for God to take you out of the world or to live through great tribulation and torment while leading people to salvation through Jesus Christ?
"And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever." Daniel 12:3
