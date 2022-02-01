CANADA'S TRUDEAU REFUSES TO MEET WITH 'NAZI' TRUCKERS

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4490 subscribers
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from hiding yesterday to viciously attack the Freedom Convoy participants, tarring them as racists and even "Nazis." Law enforcement on the scene, however, reports nothing of the sort. Also today: US Surgeon General blames unvaccinated adults for the continued forced masking of children at school.