How Many Illegals?!
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

America will never be the same.

Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, discusses how Team [Bidan] reportedly let 200K illegal migrants fly into the U.S.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 September 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6337893373112

Keywords
traffickingjesse wattersborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderliberalismbrandon juddmass migrationidiocracymigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismamnestybroken borderideologycartelsubversionopen bordersmugglingborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementillegal migrationborder surgeillegal migrant

