MARK OF BEAST, AND THE TRUE CONNECTION TO THE LOCKDOWNS. WHAT BUYING AND SELLING IS REFERRING TO
End the global reset
73 followers
166 views • 4 weeks ago

this is part two of my remake of Mark of the beast. I'm going to go over the buying and selling aspect. if one can see it, it has already taken place. It was in the lockdowns. millions of businesses were lost. The entire world shut down. couldn't even go to a football game and sit in the stadiums. and the only thing that allowed life to get back to normal was the world had to surrender to the mark. that is what he means by buying and selling. to get life back to normal by the world submitting to the mark. I will try to explain it the best I can in this video. and work on it with the next video as well.


You can email me for questions or comments at

[email protected]


IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL


VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS


[email protected]



THE VIDEO LINK ABOUT CHINA IS BELOW WHEN I DO RECOMMEND YOU WATCH ALL 18 MINUTES OF IT. IF THIS IS TRUE THEN WE HAVE BEEN LIED TO ON A GRAND BASIS.


https://youtu.be/jzXed7c5tT8?si=HEqvX3xplDB2kQTR

beastmarkname666
