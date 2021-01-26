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Jesuit HISTORY Cover-up Diversion | Samurai Heritage FOX Charm | US [V] China CURRENT WAR Collapse
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46 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 8/11/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Reuters Article about Beirut Explosion: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-security-blast-redcross/death-toll-from-beirut-blast-reaches-100-and-could-rise-lebanese-red-cross-head-idUSKCN2510KO
Israel Times Article about Iran Power Plant Explosions: https://www.timesofisrael.com/explosion-reportedly-damages-power-plant-in-iran-the-latest-in-series-of-blasts/
Edward Griffing Communism Talk: https://youtu.be/klF4O5NH1gA
China Gold Bar Cipher/Mystery: https://www.iacr.org/misc/china/
Economist YEAR ZERO Cover: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Trump Executive Order against Tencent Tik Tok: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2020/08/07/trump-executive-order-against-tencent-owned-companies-does-not-affect-video-game-holdings/
Tencent Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tencent
Chinese Bold Bar Forgeries: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/83-tons-fake-gold-bars-gold-market-rocked-massive-china-counterfeiting-scandal
Chinese Supply Antifa with Weapons: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-03-communist-china-providing-automatic-weapons-to-antifa-black-lives-matter.html
China GPS Fiasco: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-verge-decoupling-us-gps-network ; https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-launches-final-beidou-satellite-challenge-americas-gps ; https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/07/a-disturbing-gps-hack/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29
China and Saudi Partnership: https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-with-chinas-help-expands-its-nuclear-program-11596575671
Chinese Shipments of Fake ID's: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/shipments-of-nearly-20000-fake-drivers-licenses-seized-at-chicago-airport
Chinese Smuggling of Gold Bars: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/border-patrol-maine-arrests-chinese-national-carrying-over-28k-worth
China 3 Gorges Dam: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3740835
Joni Patry August Astrology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV-BJOuBVBc&;feature=youtu.be
Robert Sepehr Samurai Research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxLPjpQ_WXM
Mongol Invasion of Japan Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongol_invasions_of_Japan
Ghost of Tsushima (Game) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_of_Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima Fox Den CHARM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9u8A8NFd4Ak
Waiting for the Barbarians Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waiting_for_the_Barbarians
Zach Hubbard Jesuit Order Presentation: https://youtu.be/IXCCld3U8K0
Walter Veith Jesuit Order Presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxDPAoDlxKo
Yahweh "Multiple Faces" Visage: https://www.timesofisrael.com/face-of-god-archaeologist-claims-to-find-10th-cent-bce-graven-images-of-yahweh/
Alex Grey Painting: http://www.watkinsmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Alex_Grey-Godself.jpg
HermeUS (Air Force One) Announcement: https://www.hermeus.com/aug-06-2020
Virgin Galactic Announcement: https://www.virgingalactic.com/articles/virgin-galactic-unveils-mach-3-aircraft-design-for-high-speed-travel-and-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-rolls-royce/
TRUMP Polling: https://townhall.com/columnists/loydpettegrew/2020/01/24/why-we-shouldnt-believe-polling-about-trump-n2559990
Rutgers Makes Grammar Racist: https://pjmedia.com/culture/rick-moran/2020/07/26/rutgers-university-declares-grammar-racist-n706569
Illinois Motions to Ban "Racist" History Class: https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/illinois-rep-wants-to-abolish-history-classes-as-racist
Christopher Columbus Document Forgeries: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/christopher-columbus-letters-stolen-from-vatican-libraries-around-the-world-60-minutes-2020-08-02/
Museums on the Brink of Survival: https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/22/894049653/one-third-of-u-s-museums-may-not-survive-the-year-survey-finds
North American Eclipse (Patreon Video teaser): https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#369d0fd25a5f
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Reuters Article about Beirut Explosion: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-security-blast-redcross/death-toll-from-beirut-blast-reaches-100-and-could-rise-lebanese-red-cross-head-idUSKCN2510KO
Israel Times Article about Iran Power Plant Explosions: https://www.timesofisrael.com/explosion-reportedly-damages-power-plant-in-iran-the-latest-in-series-of-blasts/
Edward Griffing Communism Talk: https://youtu.be/klF4O5NH1gA
China Gold Bar Cipher/Mystery: https://www.iacr.org/misc/china/
Economist YEAR ZERO Cover: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Trump Executive Order against Tencent Tik Tok: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2020/08/07/trump-executive-order-against-tencent-owned-companies-does-not-affect-video-game-holdings/
Tencent Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tencent
Chinese Bold Bar Forgeries: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/83-tons-fake-gold-bars-gold-market-rocked-massive-china-counterfeiting-scandal
Chinese Supply Antifa with Weapons: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-03-communist-china-providing-automatic-weapons-to-antifa-black-lives-matter.html
China GPS Fiasco: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-verge-decoupling-us-gps-network ; https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-launches-final-beidou-satellite-challenge-americas-gps ; https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/07/a-disturbing-gps-hack/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29
China and Saudi Partnership: https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-with-chinas-help-expands-its-nuclear-program-11596575671
Chinese Shipments of Fake ID's: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/shipments-of-nearly-20000-fake-drivers-licenses-seized-at-chicago-airport
Chinese Smuggling of Gold Bars: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/border-patrol-maine-arrests-chinese-national-carrying-over-28k-worth
China 3 Gorges Dam: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3740835
Joni Patry August Astrology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV-BJOuBVBc&;feature=youtu.be
Robert Sepehr Samurai Research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxLPjpQ_WXM
Mongol Invasion of Japan Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongol_invasions_of_Japan
Ghost of Tsushima (Game) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_of_Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima Fox Den CHARM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9u8A8NFd4Ak
Waiting for the Barbarians Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waiting_for_the_Barbarians
Zach Hubbard Jesuit Order Presentation: https://youtu.be/IXCCld3U8K0
Walter Veith Jesuit Order Presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxDPAoDlxKo
Yahweh "Multiple Faces" Visage: https://www.timesofisrael.com/face-of-god-archaeologist-claims-to-find-10th-cent-bce-graven-images-of-yahweh/
Alex Grey Painting: http://www.watkinsmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Alex_Grey-Godself.jpg
HermeUS (Air Force One) Announcement: https://www.hermeus.com/aug-06-2020
Virgin Galactic Announcement: https://www.virgingalactic.com/articles/virgin-galactic-unveils-mach-3-aircraft-design-for-high-speed-travel-and-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-rolls-royce/
TRUMP Polling: https://townhall.com/columnists/loydpettegrew/2020/01/24/why-we-shouldnt-believe-polling-about-trump-n2559990
Rutgers Makes Grammar Racist: https://pjmedia.com/culture/rick-moran/2020/07/26/rutgers-university-declares-grammar-racist-n706569
Illinois Motions to Ban "Racist" History Class: https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/illinois-rep-wants-to-abolish-history-classes-as-racist
Christopher Columbus Document Forgeries: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/christopher-columbus-letters-stolen-from-vatican-libraries-around-the-world-60-minutes-2020-08-02/
Museums on the Brink of Survival: https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/22/894049653/one-third-of-u-s-museums-may-not-survive-the-year-survey-finds
North American Eclipse (Patreon Video teaser): https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#369d0fd25a5f
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