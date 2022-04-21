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Aussie Cossack ARRESTED When Invited - Very Entertaining Liberal Party Entrapment Operation by Fiona Martin MP. 042122
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131 views • April 21, 2022
Thanks to Aussie Cossack for sharing his arrest, that I'm sharing from his YT and Telegram.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67p7_81ciFc&;ab_channel=AussieCossack
A dramatic arrest by a deranged political dictatorship in the last days of its demise before the Australian Federal Election of 2022. Fiona Martin MP formally invited the Aussie Cossack and collaborated with Police to have him arrested. Support the legal fund and the work of this channel here ✅ https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted... Let me know in the comments what you think. Thanks for your support!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67p7_81ciFc&;ab_channel=AussieCossack
A dramatic arrest by a deranged political dictatorship in the last days of its demise before the Australian Federal Election of 2022. Fiona Martin MP formally invited the Aussie Cossack and collaborated with Police to have him arrested. Support the legal fund and the work of this channel here ✅ https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted... Let me know in the comments what you think. Thanks for your support!
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