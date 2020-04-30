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NY Nurses Coming Out On Covid-19
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121 views • April 30, 2020
A nurse has a colleague on the front-lines that calls out about people getting killed by neglect. The ventilators are being used against all odds, literally killing patients. Patients are not being resuscitated. Long tubing is used so staff doesn’t have to enter the room. Patients are not attended to or allowed visitors. There is enough surplus staff offering, but not being used. People are being murdered and no one cares.
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