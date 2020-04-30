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Making Video Stuff Live And With Chat At MS Video Diary with Andy Bailey
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2 views • April 30, 2020
Bubba Bob posing as MeKillAndy in the interactive video "Murder Party" and killing everyone in 1 stroke. Just a game for the "Spacepants Stalkers" gang and companions, but anyone is welcome to play, even anonymously as an audience member if you are shy.
Not always games, some serious discussions at times, and stalkers do share their collective experiences, sometimes matter of factly or brutally honest and very descriptive. If you or someone you know has multiple sclerosis ~ MS ~ it is a source for learning and references of what to expect.
May not and do not have all the answers but what possibly to expect from the viewpoints of the afflicted and/or of caregivers, and from various countries of the world's healthcare systems.
My Merch Store - buy funny MS or Andy Bailey related t-shirts
https://msvideodiary.com
My Amazin Amazon store with all the stuff I buy and use
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/andybailey
http://facebook.com/MSvideoDiary
http://youtube.com/c/MSvideoDiary
#msvideodiary #vlog #multiplesclerosis
Funny MS Products for the daughter, son, friend, baby or dog in your life to show that you are or you care for someone with a chronic illness and not afraid to laugh about it. Best prices and worldwide delivery available at http://msvideodiary.com
Get a mug, hoodie, t-shirt or even baby-grow with funny designs available at http://msvideodiary.com
click here http://msvideodiary.com
** a percentage of proceeds go to MS charities **
got an idea for a product or video to do with MS? let me know in the comments!
Not always games, some serious discussions at times, and stalkers do share their collective experiences, sometimes matter of factly or brutally honest and very descriptive. If you or someone you know has multiple sclerosis ~ MS ~ it is a source for learning and references of what to expect.
May not and do not have all the answers but what possibly to expect from the viewpoints of the afflicted and/or of caregivers, and from various countries of the world's healthcare systems.
My Merch Store - buy funny MS or Andy Bailey related t-shirts
https://msvideodiary.com
My Amazin Amazon store with all the stuff I buy and use
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/andybailey
http://facebook.com/MSvideoDiary
http://youtube.com/c/MSvideoDiary
#msvideodiary #vlog #multiplesclerosis
Funny MS Products for the daughter, son, friend, baby or dog in your life to show that you are or you care for someone with a chronic illness and not afraid to laugh about it. Best prices and worldwide delivery available at http://msvideodiary.com
Get a mug, hoodie, t-shirt or even baby-grow with funny designs available at http://msvideodiary.com
click here http://msvideodiary.com
** a percentage of proceeds go to MS charities **
got an idea for a product or video to do with MS? let me know in the comments!
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