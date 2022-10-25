10.21.22 Mamitas Mango With Mili (Her 5/5 ,Him 4.5/5 )

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This is actually a really nice easy drinker. Running 5.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and a crystal clear 0 for the SRM.She's light crisp clear and clean. The fruit flavor is solid without being candyish. No alcohol tang and the back end is super clean with no funky after taste. A solid choice when your just burnt out on breakfast brews.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Be the Big 3
Mili and E.
Salud !
IG:@danielle_rapsarda
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