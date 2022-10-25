10.21.22 Mamitas Mango With Mili (Her 5/5 ,Him 4.5/5 )

This is actually a really nice easy drinker. Running 5.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and a crystal clear 0 for the SRM.She's light crisp clear and clean. The fruit flavor is solid without being candyish. No alcohol tang and the back end is super clean with no funky after taste. A solid choice when your just burnt out on breakfast brews.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Be the Big 3
Mili and E.
Salud !
IG:@danielle_rapsarda
TikTok: @daniellerap
As always I/we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.