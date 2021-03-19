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Urgent News: Republicans and Conservative Media are Failing Miserably.
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60 views • March 19, 2021
Ignorance gone to seed.... Do you not see and know that the Deep State's agenda is cold, preplanned, calculated, and intent on destrotying America??? Do you think for a moment they havent planned the border crisis? Do you really believe they dont know the child and drug trafficking and it's affects? Can you not see the intentional wickedness of their appointments? NONE of this is by accident nor their ignorance. Fox, OAN, Newsmax...Wake the Hell up! This is not a game! How dumb can you be and still breathe? Pull your heads out my friends and speak TRUTH! Now !!!
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