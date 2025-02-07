BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Megyn Kelly CONFIRMS Blake Lively Going To JAIL?!?
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
102 followers
2 months ago

Mirrored Content 
Megyn Kelly CONFIRMS Blake Lively Going To JAIL?!?!?!?! 

Hollywood’s latest adaptation of the bestselling novel It Ends With Us was supposed to be a heartfelt blockbuster. Instead, it’s morphed into a media hurricane that no one saw coming. The film—directed by Justin Baldoni and starring Blake Lively—is already out, and critics and audiences are panning it as a flop. Making matters worse, Baldoni and Lively are embroiled in lawsuits against each other, swirling rumors suggest possible jail time for Lively, and a gag order that might have prevented public mudslinging has been flatly denied. Throw in a New York Times “exposé” that some say unfairly targets Baldoni, and you have a situation so messy it might eclipse the drama on screen. To top it off, Baldoni just launched a website filled with jaw-dropping documents and text messages supporting his claims—and it’s only added fuel to this Hollywood bonfire. So how did we get here, and is there any hope left for this ill-fated project?

Keywords
hollywoodlawsuitfalse accusationsmearblake lively
