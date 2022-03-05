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Conserving God's Creation: America First Honors Teddy Roosevelt's Legacy in Nature
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21 views • March 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Though it has its trials and tribulations, America is undeniably beautiful, both geographically, and within its founding principles and history. Our National Parks are being used as political pawns and playing pieces, rather than being protected and preserved. America First Anderson White joined the Stew Peters Show to share his plans on motivating young Conservatives back into the outdoors.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwgm4r-conserving-gods-creation-america-first-honors-teddy-roosevelts-legacy-in-na.html
Though it has its trials and tribulations, America is undeniably beautiful, both geographically, and within its founding principles and history. Our National Parks are being used as political pawns and playing pieces, rather than being protected and preserved. America First Anderson White joined the Stew Peters Show to share his plans on motivating young Conservatives back into the outdoors.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwgm4r-conserving-gods-creation-america-first-honors-teddy-roosevelts-legacy-in-na.html
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