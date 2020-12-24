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Weaponized News 2020 Year in Review COVID19, Economic Collapse & One World Government
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34 views • December 24, 2020
Sam and Aaron discuss 2020, COVID19, Economic Collapse & One World Government and much more…
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Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/
Share & Follow & Subscribe to WeaponizedNews.Com
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
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