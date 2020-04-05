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79 NY Doctor's Eyewitness Account of 5G
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127 views • April 05, 2020
This podcast is a doctor's snippet to the effects of 5G in New York City. No pandemic in NY - it is the 5G. Link to video below (if it is not taken down)
Original doctor's video link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GYTc53r2o
Dana's link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ppy7ZU0oDWg
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel June 2019
Original doctor's video link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GYTc53r2o
Dana's link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ppy7ZU0oDWg
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel June 2019
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