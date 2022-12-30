International idolatry of Donald Trump —the golden calf 2.0. Parade floats, temple coins & statues

It's not just right-wing conservative evangelical Christians who idolize Trump like a golden calf. Certain people and groups of people in countries like Russia, India, Israel, and Italy view Donald Trump as an idol. His influence seems to have grown since he first became the 45th President of the United States back in 2015. Let's take a look at some scriptures in the bible concerning idolatry.





Leviticus 26:1

King James Version

Ye shall make you no idols nor graven images, neither rear you up a standing image, neither shall ye set up any image of stone in your land, to bow down unto it: for I am Yahuah Elohim your God.





Deuteronomy 4:16

King James Version

Lest ye corrupt yourselves, and make you a graven image, the similitude of any figure, the likeness of male or female.





Exodus 20:4

King James Version

You shall not make for yourself a carved image — any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth;





Leviticus 19:4

King James Version

Do not turn to idols or make for yourselves molten gods. I am Yahuah Elohim your God.





Source 1: https://youtu.be/cwrswvqv8sY

Massive Emperor Trump Float Presides Over Italian Carnival; Published by TIME; YouTube; Date published: February 11, 2019; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 2: https://youtu.be/gx68y5B7BRc

Trump superfan worships shrine to U.S. president ahead of India visit; Published by Global News; YouTube; Date published: February 19, 2020; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/uWuOpsKPdU8

Israeli organisation mints coin bearing Trump's image; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date published: May 14, 2018; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 4: https://youtu.be/_3VMmLe9rAE

Russia releases silver Trump commemorative coin; Published by On Demand News; YouTube; Date published: January 17, 2017; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/CkBaF4xTx3Q

'Trump Heights': Israel names Golan Heights settlement after US president; Published by Guardian News; YouTube; Date published: June 17, 2019; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/xlnaayiHVts

Raw: Trump Float Stars at Israeli Purim Parade; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date published: March 17, 2017; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 7: https://youtu.be/JgwalqjF5nw

Donald Trump: 'I am the chosen one’; Published by the Sun; YouTube; Date published: August 22, 2019; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 8: https://youtu.be/qRtwLNUmBbs

"Don't say that, I'll start to cry," President Trump says to the crowd in MI chanting "WE LOVE YOU!"; Donald J Trump; YouTube; Published by Donald J Trump; Date published: September 10, 2020; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 9: https://youtu.be/GpuQCMUXrX8

10-year-old: Donald Trump is my idol; Published by CNN; YouTube; Date published: June 17, 2015; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





Source 10: https://youtu.be/QEAD33WdQQw

Trump worshipped as a God in Janagaon district; Published by Ruptly; YouTube; Date published: June 26, 2018; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.





(Thumbnail) — Source 11: https://www.nbc12.com/2019/02/20/giant-sword-wielding-trump-statue-paraded-through-italian-town/

Giant sword-wielding Trump statue paraded through Italian town — “The supreme myth of having power over the whole universe. The first God Emperor Trump.”; 12 On Your Side; Published by A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station — © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.; Written by Josh Carter; Date published: February 19, 2019, at 6:02 PM EST; Date updated February 19 at 9:26 PM; Date of website access: December 26, 2020.







