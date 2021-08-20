Bretton Woods Long Gone: What To Expect From The Coming Reforms

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Since Nixon's detachment of the dollar from gold, fiat money has been a decades long failure. It has financed overwhelming government interventions, both at home and abroad. A government that can lean on The Fed to counterfeit money is a government that is financially unrestrained by the people. Reforms are coming as the monetary failure reaches a crescendo.