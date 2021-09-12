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THE LILIES AND THE LIGHT
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20 views • September 12, 2021
I reworked the video for PROJECT PITCHFORK'S song - RAIN. (added some things I like from outside of the video)
Song: Rain - by Project Pitchfork🔥
My edit of video footage:
Project Pitchfork - Rain (Official Video)🔥
Added footage from:
De Staat - Witch Doctor (official video)🔥
Constantine (2005) - Burning In Hell Scenes (3-9)🔥
My video editor screwed up on me and pixilated some of the footage. I couldn't fix it.
Song: Rain - by Project Pitchfork🔥
My edit of video footage:
Project Pitchfork - Rain (Official Video)🔥
Added footage from:
De Staat - Witch Doctor (official video)🔥
Constantine (2005) - Burning In Hell Scenes (3-9)🔥
My video editor screwed up on me and pixilated some of the footage. I couldn't fix it.
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