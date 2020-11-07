Dr Andrew Kaufman PCR Testing False Positives - COVID-19 Interview with Jason Liosatos

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My talk with Dr Andrew Kaufman who explains PCR Testing False Positives
Please support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
Dr Kaufman's website https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
See Jason's other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPeaceTV/videos
Jason's online art classes https://jasonliosatosartclasses.com/
Jason's book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
#Covid19
#Lockdowns
#Coronavirus