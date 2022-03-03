Liberation of Donbass

-Donbass children are appealing to the Ukrainian military from their bomb shelters, "Please, get out of Donetsk (Donbass). Let people live and grow"

-Kherson was liberated and under full control of the Russian military. LPR and DPR troops continue their offensive. The objective is to liberate the second largest city in the Donetsk region, Mariupol, without harming the civilians.

-The city of Mariupol is completely blocked from the north and east: the outskirts are being taken over by the DPR soldiers,the Russian army units are blocking it from the western direction.

-All the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who voluntarily laid down their weapons have defected to the People's Militia.

-Since the launch of the operation, the Donetsk Militia has advanced almost 60 kilometers,and the Luhansk Militia – 75 kilometers.