New nasal COVID vaxx tied directly to Bill Gates cash!
Data Dumper
Published a day ago |

Jimmy Dore, March 30, 2023


Injected COVID-19 vaccines are so old hat — especially since Bill Gates sold all his stock in them. Nowadays nasal vaccines are all the rage — and Gates happens to be deeply invested in them too! Most recently an Indian pharmaceuticals company that boasts Gates as an early investor announced that it will soon be releasing inexpensive nasal vaccines. And for all his charitable work Gates will no doubt make lots more money. What a humanitarian!


Jimmy

https://www.jimmydore.com/

vaccinesbill gatesjimmy dorecovid

