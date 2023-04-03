New nasal COVID vaxx tied directly to Bill Gates cash!

Jimmy Dore, March 30, 2023
Injected COVID-19 vaccines are so old hat — especially since Bill Gates sold all his stock in them. Nowadays nasal vaccines are all the rage — and Gates happens to be deeply invested in them too! Most recently an Indian pharmaceuticals company that boasts Gates as an early investor announced that it will soon be releasing inexpensive nasal vaccines. And for all his charitable work Gates will no doubt make lots more money. What a humanitarian!
Jimmy
https://www.jimmydore.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.