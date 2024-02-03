❗️Update: the bodies of 20 dead were recovered from the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Dead and wounded people trapped under the rubble of the bakery in Lisichansk, which was shelled by the US backed Kiev terrorist regime.

The death toll the US-backed Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on Lisichansk has risen to 8, according to the Lugansk People's Republic Ministry of Health.

Ten people are reported wounded.

Rescuers and authorities in Luhansk People's Republic plan to continue clearing the rubble of the bakery damaged by the Ukrainian strike in Lisichansk throughout the night.



