Newsmax Fired Me on Air! What Gets You Fired These Days w/ Dennis Michael Lynch

Former Newsmax prime-time host Dennis Michael Lynch joins the program for revealing conversation about his time at the network. Lynch recounts the shocking moment he was fired live on air and breaks down the internal dynamics that led to his ouster.

-

We also dig into his time working with Silicon Valley’s John Sculley — the former Apple CEO best known for firing Steve Jobs — and what that experience taught him about power, media, and entrepreneurship.

-

Lynch doesn’t hold back as he shares his candid assessment of the future of the United States and the forces shaping our national trajectory.

-

You can follow Dennis Michael Lynch at https://DennisMichaelLynch.com

*

*

