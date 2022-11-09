ENGLAND’S NEW PM FAVORS “NET ZERO” CURRENCIES from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/englands-new-pm-favors-net-zero-currencies/
Being pushed by everyone from the WEF, Bank of England and others, Britain’s new PM Rishi Sunak is all in for a net zero push looking into Central Bank Digital Currencies.
#RishiSunak #DigitalCurrency
POSTED: November 7, 2022