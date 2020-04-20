© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘅 𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝘆𝘀 "𝗜 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦..."
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • April 20, 2020
Dr. Birx says "I think that's why the criteria that you can see the Gates....er, that the federal government has recommended are...."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.